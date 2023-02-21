A mental health organisation supporting new parents in the south west has set a series of fundraising efforts in motion as it looks towards securing a dedicated support hub.
Radiance South West is a peer-run network connecting parents to local services during early parenthood - with the hub expected to be place families can come together.
Three fundraising events going ahead this year to help the not-for-profit save up include a sunflower walk near Vasse, a clothes swap in Yallingup, and a skydive in Rockingham.
Radiance South West peer advocate CJ Heins said a central hub in Busselton for the not-for-profit had been a long-term dream.
"It's still just a dream at the moment, but all our fundraising is to help us secure a house in Busselton.
"The hub would be an important place for all families to come together," she said.
Ms Heins said Radiance aimed to support both mothers and fathers in all stages of their parenting journey.
"No one talks about the fourth trimester of pregnancy - it's so important to talk to these parents before they hit rock bottom," she said.
"We want this space for people to come and feel supported."
The not-for-profit aims to raise $50,000 this year - however Ms Heins said it could be up to five years before the service could raise enough for a house.
"We have no permanent funding, but we are hoping to get some State funding this year."
"It's so important because regional WA needs the most support out of anywhere, but it's not there," she said.
"Parents are much more isolated down here than in metro areas - so we want to provide a space where people feel they can be listened to and validated in what they are going through," she said.
To donate to the cause, head to the two south west events, or donate to the Rockingham skydive next month.
The Sunflower walk on March 17 will be at Taylor Homestead near Vasse and tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3SvlR2k.
The skydive - where Radiance workers and mothers will jump out of an aeroplane to raise money for the Centre of Perinatal Excellence (COPE) - will go ahead on March 24 and can be donated to at https://bit.ly/3kmV0J8.
The 'Swap N Raise' event on May 27 will take place at Solitaire Homestead in Yallingup. Book tickets online at https://bit.ly/3xMIbuQ.
