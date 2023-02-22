Local grassroots projects are being supported as applications for Busselton Water's community partnership program open.
Offering grants to boost initiatives in Busselton, the program is open to volunteer groups, not-for-profit community organisations, social enterprises, clubs and schools within the area.
Water Minister Simone McGurk said the program had supported over 30 local groups since its inception.
"Over the past six years, this program has invested more than $80,000 of support at the grassroots level where it's most valuable," she said.
"The grants on offer will not only support the people involved in the groups but also the wider community to build a brighter future."
Last year four local groups received funding for their projects, including Busselton football Club for a new drinking fountain, and Vasse Primary School to support the upgrade of the Playground and Nature Scape.
A new drinking fountain by the Busselton Men's Shed was also funded, as well as 'Let's Go Surfing' days by the Disabled Surfers Association South West.
"This is a valuable resource for the community and a great initiative of Busselton Water - I strongly encourage all local organisations to consider applying," Ms McGurk said.
Run by Busselton Water, successful projects must be implemented between May 2023 and April 2024.
Applications for the grants close at the end of March.
For more information, or to apply, visit www.busseltonwater.wa.gov.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.