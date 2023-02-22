Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Applications for Busselton Water Community Partnership Program open

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Wheat and Vic Hatt. Picture supplied.

Local grassroots projects are being supported as applications for Busselton Water's community partnership program open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.