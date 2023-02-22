Residents at a Dunsborough aged care home have been given the gift of gardening with a donation of blooming flower beds by two local organisations.
Dunsborough Lions Club and Bunnings Busselton have joined forces to erect eight raised garden beds for not-for-profit Capecare to enrich the lives of residents by allowing them to garden from home.
A donation of $25,000 was given to the aged care provider by the Dunsborough Lions Club for the project, which included a donation of special equipment to help dementia residents.
Capecare Dunsborough facility manager Tammy Goddard said the completed garden beds had enriched the lives of many of their residents.
"The garden beds were designed so that residents of all mobility levels could get involved in the project and see the fruits of their work grow," she said.
"The conversations and reminiscence, together with digging in the soil and tending the plants, is very uplifting to hear around the facility."
Vegetables and flowers for the beds have been donated by Bunnings Warehouse in Busselton, with Dulux set to donate paint for residents to add colour to the bed bases in the near future.
This year marks the 60th year of Capecare in the Busselton Dunsborough community, serving the needs of elderly people.
To work or volunteer at Capecare, visit www.capecare.com.au/vacancies.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
