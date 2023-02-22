More than 30 junior water polo players turned out at the weekend for a regional development clinic in Busselton.
Hosted by the Busselton water polo association at the Geographe Leisure Centre, local players took part in the Regional Junior Development Clinic, as well as those from Mandurah and Bunbury.
Juniors between nine and 14 years-old were treated to specialist coaching on the day from Australian National League players and coaches Vaughn Thomson and Marko Draksimovi.
Busselton clinic coordinator Liza Dawson said the clinic highlighted many talented players in the regions.
"The junior players were able to experience that water polo is a skill and fitness-based sport - it's not just swimming after a ball," she said.
"We were privileged to have these very experienced players right here at our local pool.
"It was also great to have our young players recognised as quality players - this has further motivated them to step up and apply the new skills they have been taught," Ms Dawson said.
READ ALSO:
The Regional Junior Development Clinic was offered as part of a Department of Local Government Sport and Cultural grant.
Ms Dawson said water polo delegates from Busselton, Mandurah and Bunbury Water were overwhelmed by the growing number of juniors players picking up the sport in recent years.
The next clinic will go ahead in Mandurah on March 19.
For more information on the Busselton water polo club, or to join, go to www.revolutionise.com.au/busseltonwp.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.