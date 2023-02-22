Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton water polo players turn out for Regional Junior Development Clinic

Junior players between nine and 14 years-old turned out on the weekend for the Regional Junior Development Clinic held in Busselton. Picture supplied.

More than 30 junior water polo players turned out at the weekend for a regional development clinic in Busselton.

