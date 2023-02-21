House of the Week | Large family living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This large four-bedroom, two-bathroom, with a theatre has room for the whole family and is situated in Via Vasse Estate, Yalyalup.
Features of the home include a spacious main entrance, high ceilings through to the living area, shoppers' entrance, stone bench tops, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry, a large main bedroom with a walk-in-robe which leads through to the ensuite, laundry with ample storage, extra high and extra wide garage, double gated side access, all on a 641 sqm block.
The home is vacant and ready for you to move in.
It's located only a few minutes from the Busselton CBD, the airport and Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.
