When 12-year-old Tyler Johnson sold one of his toys and donated the money to charity, he had no idea the opportunities it would lead to.
Fast-forward one year and the Busselton Senior High School student is the 2022 Fred Hollows Humanity Award junior ambassador, ready to lace up his shoes to raise money once again.
Set to walk 140 kilometres over two weeks, tackling 10km a day, Tyler aims to raise $3000 for the Fred Hollows Foundation to help people all over the world.
But it won't be the first walkathon the young humanitarian has completed, after he walked 10km a day for two weeks in 2021 to raise money for SAFE Busselton after meeting a three-legged dog named Rusty.
"It feels really good to do this kind of work," Tyler said.
"I do it because I get a really good feeling in my gut to know that i'm helping lives and saving lives," he said.
Tyler was a student at Geographe Primary School when he completed his first walkathon, which lead one of his teachers to nominate him for the prestigious humanitarian award.
"To win the award was very special," he said.
"I didn't expect to be nominated for it, and I definitely didn't expect to win."
He said becoming the WA ambassador opened his eyes to the work of the foundation which lead to his second walkathon which will take place in April this year.
"There's millions of people across the world that go blind, but they don't need to," he said.
"It's very sad that people aren't able to get the help they need, or that they don't have access to any resources."
"It feels worthwhile to do this sort of work because it's sad to know people are having bad times when they could be having the best times of their lives.
"I want to give them those good times back," he said.
Tyler said his favorite part of fundraising for charity was seeing the difference he could make.
"My favorite part is knowing I'm going to save or help the lives of animals and people," he said.
"My first walkathon I aimed to raise $300 for SAFE but smashed that and ended up receiving over $1400.
"So this year I decided to double the goal."
"It will be a little bit harder than normal because of school and after school activities, but I will get it done by doing extra walks around the block and taking the dog for more walks."
The budding humanitarian said he saw raising money for charities as something he would do forever.
"I plan to keep walking to raise money for charities until I can't walk anymore. For most of my life I want to do this kind of work."
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3EJmzDv.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
