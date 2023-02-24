Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Fred Hollows WA Junior Ambassador Tyler Johnson gears up for 2023 walkathon

By Catherine Massey
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:41pm, first published February 24 2023 - 11:12am
Twelve year-old Tyler Johnson will lace up his shoes for a two week walkathon to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation. Picture supplied.

When 12-year-old Tyler Johnson sold one of his toys and donated the money to charity, he had no idea the opportunities it would lead to.

