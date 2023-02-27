New Busselton millionaire

Busselton has a new millionaire to celebrate, thanks to this weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.
Across the country four tickets matched the numbers to a Division One prize worth more than $1.3 million each, with two of these tickets sold in WA.
One of the tickets was sold online, with the other sold from Callows Corner Lottery Centre in Busselton.
Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said the first two months of 2023 had started with a bang.
"We are only in the second month of the year and WA has already celebrated 17 Division One winners," Mr Mooney said.
"These players have shared in more than $32.5 million in Division One prizes.
"This recent win now means we're waiting to hear from five WA Division One winners, with three tickets from Saturday's Superdraw on 11 February, yet to be claimed."
