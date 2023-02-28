Dunsborough - you are just one of the rest

Dunsborough, Dunsborough you've had your day.
Local people no longer have a say.
A cadre of wealthy developer infiltrators don't care.
Money, money, when Dunsborough is f-d we'll go elsewhere.
Mourn for the tall and shady trees ripped down.
Gone is the chatty wander through town.
Now where to sit in the sun, on manicured grass.
On fashionable tables made for uncomfortable arse.
Our beach front is gone, it's all concrete and paver.
No protest of locals who live there could save her.
Our small country town is now over and done.
Six storey buildings are a city centric clone.
It's progress they tell us, can't let a good thing be.
They are milking and milking the cash cow they see.
And when it runs dry, Dunsborough has lost all its charm,
We mourn, they smile, there will be no alarm.
It's progress they sing in diminishing voice,
As they leave us destroyed for another rich choice.
We locals despise them and their selfish action
They set out to destroy our natural attraction.
The powers, both local and state, they think it's all a game
Smile, they say, we'll pass new laws, take away the blame.
Sorry Dunsborough you were the best of the best
Now, sadly, you are just one of the rest.
Ani Lewis, Wilyabrup
I do not wish to come across as a killjoy concerning the electric scooter trial in Busselton but as an elderly person who used to enjoy daily walking the beachfront paths I am now greatly concerned at times for my safety.
Over the years I know to keep to my side, sharing the path in harmony with runners, prams, cyclists. They signal with a bell or their voice and their speeds are not frighteningly fast.
The electric scooters often travel several abreast and at great speeds, some equalling the road speeds of the road traffic.
They are relatively silent with no warning bell.
About a quarter of them carry more than one person and frequently the helmets are not worn on the head.
I also observe them weaving from the road to the path in erratic movements, usually at speed.
The solution in my eyes would be to speed limit the scooters at a much reduced limit, include a bell and enforce the single use, helmet requirement.
In the meantime, until the peak visitor months pass by, I do not feel safe enough to continue my daily walks along our glorious beachfront paths.
Jacynth Reid, Busselton
It's good to see that Busselton needs a new pool.
Surely it will be built in Dunsborough.
Okay, I'm just dreaming.
Steve Dalton, Dunsborough
Mr McGowan's proud boast of prioritising health and education is in tatters.
All too many ongoing preventable and tragic deaths in WA hospitals and WA schools are sadly a result of shoddy management, staffing issues and bad policies.
WA deserves better.
James Cummins, West Busselton
It's hard to comprehend how the City of Busselton does not see a 50m swimming pool as a priority.
It's not just for sporting groups, it's for everyone.
It's for rehabilitation, it's for social activities, mindfulness, and low impact exercise as we get older.
Busselton and Dunsborough have a typically older demographic, so why doesn't the city want to cater to them?
It feels like more effort is continuously being put on the tourism door, than for locals.
A performing arts centre - to draw tourists and visiting acts in.
The Hilton - to draw tourists in.
The foreshore refurbishment - to draw tourists in.
When will it be our turn?
We need a 50-metre pool for everyone. It's not just for sporting groups. It's for everyone.
Jane Samson, Broadwater
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.