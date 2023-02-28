It's out with the old and in with the new as a lifejacket exchange point is set up in Busselton for south west boaties.
Offered as part of the state's Old4New program, by Royal Life Saving WA, boast users can now upgrade their old, damaged, or obsolete life jackets to modern ones for a discounted price at the Geographe Bay Yacht Club.
Royal Life Saving WA health promotions office Jen Mickle said wearing a lifejacket never ruined a day on the water.
"Studies have found that wearing a lifejacket doubles a person's chance of survival once immersed in water," she said.
Old4New was launched at Hillarys Boat Show in 2016 to combat boating related deaths in WA, with five deaths typically recorded across the state every year.
The program has since provided 2,842 new lifejackets to West Australians.
To trade in an old life jacket, make an appointment by emailing old4new@royallifesavingwa.com.au.
More information about the program is online at www.royallifesavingwa.com.au/programs/old4new.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
