Leap of faith proves a perfect fit for local fashion label | Meet the Local

A Busselton businesswoman says the support of family and friends, and a dogged determination to see a wider range of plus-sized clothing available in the region has allowed her to overcome some significant challenges.
Mum of two, musician and photographer Sara Storm has lived in the South West since early childhood and said she couldn't imagine living and working anywhere else.
"It's my favourite lifestyle, when everyone else went to the city after school I stayed here and pursued my photography passion," she said.
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sara embarked on a mission to capture that lifestyle through a new clothing line, suitable for women during all stages of life.
She called it Jinx the Label, and set about creating her own designs.
"Originally I just was making things for myself, mainly because I couldn't find anything in-store that I liked.
"All of a sudden everywhere I went people started asking me where I got my skirt or top.
"I eventually started taking orders and making very small amounts for friends and family."
Soon, Jinx the Label was attracting enough customers to warrant branching out to a market stall.
"I went to the Dunsborough markets one weekend and sold out of all my samples," Sara said.
She then used the profits to make more garments, and release new styles.
"At the same time my stock was ready, a pop-up space at the Shed Markets had become available so I went there and ended up expanding and staying on.
"Fast forward to now where we have a huge collective space on Strelly Street in Busselton, and we ship our designs across Australia and worldwide."
The success has led Sara to expand her brand to include children's and men's clothing.
Jinx the Label now offers sizes from women's extra-small (8) to 4XL (26), children's size 000 to 12, and men's size small to 6LX.
But the fashion journey has not been without its hurdles.
"I started during COVID-19, which was a real kick in the guts," Sara explained.
"I could no longer go to Indonesia, where I was running production.
"But with my amazing team we managed to continue, with very careful designing and communication."
Sara said the challenges presented by the pandemic forced her to take the brand online, a decision which proved a long term win.
"Online saved us.
"I did not feel ready at all at the time and was scared of managing online orders and postage.
"But I often say to people 'I am the person running across water blindly, hoping there is a rock just beneath the surface and I won't drown'.
"I've never felt ready for anything and I've still tried anyway, it may be my flaw but also my strength, depending on the day," she laughed.
With local help to build her website and a crash course in online retail management, the Jinx team survived and thrived during their first year.
Much of that success has come down to a loyal customer base, and has given her the chance to share the goodwill across the oceans.
"I have a close relationship with my customers, and adjust my styles regularly based off direct feedback," Sara said.
"I often name my styles after the people who have inspired the design.
"I also am passionate about fair work and ethical working conditions.
"During COVID, we were able to support six Indonesian families when they had no tourism.
"I'll be forever grateful for the video calls showing the villages with food farms after a launch."
The ethical ethos extends even to their waste material.
"We use all our fabric offcuts to make scrunchies, bags and headscarves, we try to not waste anything.
"We make in small batches and often offer pre-order so we don't make more than is needed in our bids to not fuel the fast-fashion trend."
Sara said the South West business community had embraced her, the Jinx staff and her family.
"I honestly feel so supported down here, there are so many beautiful businesswomen, I personally find everyone so supportive and encouraging.
"I don't feel competitive at all, there is room for all of us.
"Balancing two kids and four businesses isn't easy but I have an incredible incredible team, led by the wonderful Tam, my angel in the shop.
"She was my very first Jinx customer, has worked for me since the very beginning and is now my beautiful bestie and bridesmaid."
To find out more visit jinxthelabel.com or find Jinx The Label on Facebook and Instagram.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.