Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Meet the Locals

Leap of faith proves a perfect fit for local fashion label | Meet the Local

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Storm says she has never felt ready for anything in her life, but takes on new challenges regardless, with great results. Pictures supplied.

A Busselton businesswoman says the support of family and friends, and a dogged determination to see a wider range of plus-sized clothing available in the region has allowed her to overcome some significant challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.