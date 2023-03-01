A list of pool lengths across regional WA has revealed the south west and great southern have been left behind in the development of aquatic facilities to cater for their growing populations.
Busselton has this year recorded a population of 41,000 people, and Albany 40,115 people - making them the fourth and fifth biggest populations across the state after Rockingham, Bunbury, and Mandurah.
Each of the top three most populated regional towns are home to a 50-metre and 25-metre pool - while Busselton is home to just two 25-metre facilities, and Albany only one.
A large amount of WA regional towns with less than 1000 people are benefiting from a 50-metre aquatic facility; including 336 people in Mukinbudin, 356 people in Mullawa, 523 in Lake Grace, and 562 in Norseman - to name a few.
The list has appeared following an extensive call for a 50-metre pool by the community with WA swim officials, local swim squads, sporting groups, schools, rehabilitation clients, and general users jumping at the chance to have their say as they continue to battle for space at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
However, there has been no sign the City of Busselton have taken their plight on board, with a review into its Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy not including the option for ratepayers to vote for a 50-metre pool.
The Strategy states a 50-metre pool is still more than 10 years away, and the only option included in the SRFS review is for the city to spend $7.2 million to split the existing 25-metre indoor pool from the leisure pool.
However, an email seen by the Mail has given aquatic user groups in the area hope of an ally, as councillor Anne Ryan wrote she had talked with City chief executive Tony Nottle about the lack of consultation on the issue.
"It is one thing to consult and another to actually listen. After all we have two ears and one mouth for a reason," Ms Ryan wrote.
"I know that Dunsborough were asking for a swimming pool some 25 years ago and it has never made it seriously into the Plan."
However, Ms Ryan also wrote the city had produced no sign of considering a bigger facility.
"An issue I did raise with the chief executive today was to stop spending on big ticket items for tourists and start spending on things which ratepayers want, like swimming pools," she said.
To have your say on the issue, send us a letter - editor@busseltonmail.com.au
