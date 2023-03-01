Catchy and earworm-y tunes will fill Busselton city centre next weekend when Perth surf rock band The Piranhanah's launch their new single Andiamo.
It will be the trio's first gig out of the city since forming three years ago, launching the start of their career as a touring band.
But being in a band is not a new thing for bassist John Brown, drummist Dave Salvaire, and guitarist Paul Hines - with all three also part of the five-part rock n' soul merchants BOOM! BAP! POW!
"BOOM! BAP! POW! has been together for 12 years now, but The Piranhanah's was a bit of a side project we formed during COVID when we didn't have many gigs," Guitarist Paul Hines said.
"The old band is still going strong with two other members - but John, Dave and I lived pretty close together in Perth so we began catching up, jamming, and writing music."
Paul said the decision to make The Piranhanah's (pronounced piranha-nah) an instrumental band was to ensure it would never replace their first love BOOM! BAP! POW!
"We didn't want to replace it, so that's why we have done this band a little bit differently," he said.
The south west performance will mark an important step in the band's history as its first recorded launch of a single.
And it has been a long time coming, with Andiamo - meaning 'let's go' in Italian - written and recorded three years ago.
"When we first started writing songs we called all our songs 'let's go' in different languages," Paul said.
"We sat on Andiamo for a long time because of a lack of gigs and also we hadn't really mastered it, but we've now decided it's time to put it out into the world.
"For Piranhanah's, this will also be the first gig out of Perth."
Paul said the band drew inspiration from the retro sound of the sixties to produce their surf rock reverberation by the likes of English instrumental rock group 'The Shadows' and American rock guitarist 'Dick Dale'.
"We love the surf guitar sound, as well as the tarantino soundtrack," he said.
"We love cheesy things like matching hawaiian shirts as well, anything like that really."
A variety of original songs are set to going ahead for the one-hour performance as well as well-known surf rock style covers.
Paul said the band were eager to get to Busselton.
"We always love coming down south anytime we can, so we can't wait to get there and perform."
To see The Piranhanah's live, head to The Firestation in Busselton on March 11 from 8pm.
The band will also perform in Perth on March 19 at Lyrics Underground in Maylands from 5pm.
For more information, head to the Facebook page https://facebook.com/events/s/the-piranhanahs-live-at-the-fi/1906223893077958
