Thirty-nine years ago, life looked very different for Busselton local Sue Thompson.
It was 1984 and her kidneys had began to fail, forcing the 12 year-old to withdraw from school to undergo treatment.
It was due to glomerulonephritis from ureteric reflux, inflammation of the tiny filters in the kidneys - with Sue starting dialysis just three days later.
Over twelve months she continued the treatment, to no success - with her kidneys continuing to deteriorate at an alarming rate.
In 1985, one year on from her diagnosis, Sue was blessed with a kidney transplant that would change her life forever.
Now - 38 years on from the life-saving surgery - Sue is 51 years-old with three kids, about to swim at her first World Transplant Games in Perth next month.
"I want to compete at these games to honour my donor," Sue said.
"Doing this type of stuff can be quite emotional, but it's great to be able to share my experiences and the gift we have been given."
Sue has previously competed at two Australian Transplant Games in 2016 and 2018, and will compete across five different swimming events at the World event.
The Games are open to anyone who has received, heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells, or bone marrow transplants.
Events include running, cycling, volleyball, badminton, swimming, athletics, and more.
"I'm just starting to up my training now," Sue said, ahead of her 50, 100, 200, and 400-metre races.
"I train at the pool at least three times a week doing short sprint stuff," she said.
Just last month Sue competed in the Busselton Jetty Swim in preparation for the Games, swimming solo around the 1.8km structure and dodging stingers in the process.
Events like the Jetty Swim and Transplant Games are all part of one main goal for Sue - to prioritise her health and not take life for granted.
"I've always swum, even before I got sick," she said.
"When I was on dialysis, that was a year where I couldn't swim which was really hard.
"But after the surgery it is important to keep the transplant healthy and keep myself healthy.
"And that was the main motivation before joining my first Games."
She said she had "always enjoyed swimming" due to its meditative nature, and enjoyed the up-and-back thinking time when training at the pool.
"It gives me time to think, going up and down the pool.
"You can switch off and just follow that little black line in the pool, or watch the fish in the ocean.
"It's the perfect time to think about things," she said.
Up to 3000 transplant athletes and their families are expected to turn out for the event which will take place on April 15 to 21.
Sue said she was looking forward to meeting inspiring people at the Games who had also been provided with the gift of life.
"There are some really inspiring people at these games that you get to meet and chat with," she said.
"Being able to do this and say thanks to our donors, as well as promoting organ donation, is what it's all about."
"Being an organ donor, it really does change someone's life."
As for what's next for Sue - she plans to continue competing in the games for as long as she can.
"It's good fun and also gives me a chance to travel too."
To sign up to the organ donation register, head online to https://bit.ly/3kDdkOn.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
