Dunsborough locals raise money for men's mental health with gruelling 12-month commitment

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:21pm, first published March 2 2023 - 3:20pm
Callum Foster and Adam Levi will complete one grueling challenge a month for 12 months to raise money for men's mental health. Also pictured is Adam's son Lennox. Picture supplied.

Dunsborough's 34-year-old Callum Foster and 33-year-old Adam Levi are smashing their way to raising awareness for men's mental health this year as they push themselves to achieve one physical, mental, or emotional challenge every month until December.

