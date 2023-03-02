Dunsborough's 34-year-old Callum Foster and 33-year-old Adam Levi are smashing their way to raising awareness for men's mental health this year as they push themselves to achieve one physical, mental, or emotional challenge every month until December.
The two men took on the mission after starting mental health podcast 'Brothers and Yarns' in 2022, inspiring them to put their money where their mouth is and show people what can be achieved with hard work and support.
Adam and Callum completed a 42 kilometre run in January to kick off the year-long endeavour, running the south west's Cape-to-Cape track, each strapped with a 10 kilogram weighted vest.
This was followed by a 24-hour 'you-go, I-go' workout in February at The Movement in Dunsborough - where they both work - which saw them train non-stop for one whole day.
"Callum and I have both faced our own mental health demons, and we realised at our gym we had quite a community of blokes that were going through similar issues," Adam said.
"So we decided to sit down once a week to record a podcast and discuss different mental health topics and tools to try and help them.
"From that we came up with the idea of doing a monthly challenge to inspire people to do some hard things or give them confidence when life gets tough."
Callum said both the run and 24-hour workout were 'extremely' tough, requiring the two friends to help each other get to the other side.
"The 42km run was pretty intense," Callum said.
"That was the most physical challenge for us out of the two challenges so far."
"Our bodies started giving way a little earlier than we would've liked, and about half the run was done in a lot of physical pain."
Callum said despite the pain, they pushed themselves to complete the challenge.
"We kept reminding ourselves why we were doing it, and put our heads down and got on with it."
"We're the kind of people who finish what we start, so we never questioned if we would finish it - more so what state we would be in when we did," he said.
For the 24-hour workout, the two men were showered with support as a steady flow of people cheered them on in the gym.
"It was amazing to have everyone come down to watch the workout," Callum said.
"We didn't want to talk to anyone because we were pretty deep in the hole, but being able to sense and see the energy from those who came down, helped us along and reminded us of what we were doing."
Adam said he and Callum never questioned the harshness of the challenges they were doing, because they remained focused on the end goal.
"Challenges like these really reflect life challenges," he said.
"The run for example - we just had to put one foot in front of the other.
"You can't let yourself think about the end, because if you're constantly thinking about how far you have to go - it's hard."
Adam said by checking off small parts, and focusing on what was just ahead, made each challenge more achievable.
"It's so relatable to challenges we have in life," he said.
"You could have the weight of the world on your shoulders, but if you just break that into pieces it can be a lot more manageable."
For Callum and Adam, their March challenge is still up in the air - but is sure test their limits once again.
However, their April task is locked in with the friends set to climb the height of Mount Everest on a 30 foot rope tied to scaffolding on Dunsborough Oval.
"We will do one climb after another until we reach 8849 metres," Callum said.
"We think it will take us around 15-16 hours, and we will be doing it on Anzac Day.
For this month, the two men were tossing up the idea of a 100km kayak from Margaret River to Dunsborough around the Cape.
But were hesitant to lock in an idea because they wanted to complete emotional and mental challenges in addition to physical ones.
"With physical challenges people can see the hardship in it and the emotions you go through," he said.
"With the emotional and mental stuff it can be quite subjective. So we do want to include some challenges that reflect that too."
Adam and Callum have raised almost $4000 for men's mental health after just one week of fundraising, with their yearly goal sitting at $100,000.
They are raising funds through mental health charity livin.org. To donate to the 12-month cause, visit https://bit.ly/3ZudkPU.
To follow their 12-month journey, head to their Instagram at https://instagram.com/brothersandyarns?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
