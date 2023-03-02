Thin beef sausages recalled across WA

A recall of a popular meat product is underway after the food was found to potentially contain plastic.
'Market Value 24 Thin Beef Sausages 1.8kg' sold by Woolworth stores across Western Australia between February 22 and March 1 are believed to be affected.
Customers have been urged not to eat the product and return it to their nearest Woolworths for a full refund.
Any customers who may have ingested the product, are encouraged to seek medical advice.
No other products are affected by the recall.
"Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall," a spokesperson for the company said.
More information is available by calling 1800 103 515.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
