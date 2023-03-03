Aquatic facilities in Busselton are under review following 'media interest' and a community call for a 50-metre pool to cater for the city's growing population.
The review was announced this afternoon by the City of Busselton after the Geographe Leisure Centre was compared against other regional WA facilities in a list made available to the public this week.
All city councilors requested chief executive officer Tony Nottle include provisions, in budget preparations, for an independent assessment of the costs of several options to increase the capacity of the aquatic facilities.
They requested the ongoing costs to operate such facilities also be included.
"We need to get some accurate data on the cost to build this infrastructure in the current environment, but also ascertain the ongoing costs to operate and maintain such infrastructure," City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said.
"We also need to look at options, including extending existing facilities or creating green field sites elsewhere."
Mayor Henley said council would seek community feedback on the options once a more accurate cost analysis and due diligence had been completed.
Busselton has this year recorded a population of 41,000 people - making it the fourth biggest population in the state after Rockingham, Bunbury, and Mandurah.
Each of the top three most populated regional towns are home to a 50-metre and 25-metre pool - while Busselton is home to just two 25-metre facilities.
The list of WA regional aquatic facilities showcased a large amount of WA regional towns with less than 1000 people are benefiting from a 50-metre aquatic facility; including 336 people in Mukinbudin, 356 people in Mullawa, 523 in Lake Grace, and 562 in Norseman - to name a few.
The list appeared following an extensive call for a 50-metre pool by the community with WA swim officials, local swim squads, sporting groups, schools, rehabilitation clients, and general users jumping at the chance to have their say as they continue to battle for space at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
However the city attributed the 50-metre facilities in these towns to a lack of access to the coast.
The City's facility assessment will also include options to increase court space at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
