Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton aquatic facilities under review after 'media interest'

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton's aquatic facilities are under review after public pressure. Picture supplied.

Aquatic facilities in Busselton are under review following 'media interest' and a community call for a 50-metre pool to cater for the city's growing population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.