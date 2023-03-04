List and 'media interest' sparks review

From page 5 -
Each of the top three most populated regional towns are home to a 50-metre and 25-metre pool - while Busselton is home to just two 25-metre facilities.
The list of WA regional aquatic facilities showcased a large amount of WA regional towns with less than 1000 people are benefiting from a 50-metre aquatic facility; including 336 people in Mukinbudin, 356 people in Mullawa, 523 in Lake Grace, and 562 in Norseman - to name a few.
The list appeared following an extensive call for a 50-metre pool by the community with WA swim officials, local swim squads, sporting groups, schools, rehabilitation clients, and general users jumping at the chance to have their say as they continue to battle for space at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
However the city attributed the 50-metre facilities in these towns to a lack of access to the coast.
The City's facility assessment will also include options to increase court space at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
