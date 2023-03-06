Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Cricketers endure 'nightmare' conditions at Bovell Park

By Allan Miller
March 6 2023 - 10:00pm
Miles Darragh defied the odds and hit 39 runs in trying circumstances to lead Vasse to victory at Bovell Park. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

ABSOLUTELY awful conditions for batting were endured by Vasse and Margaret River Hawks when the sides met in an A-Grade contest in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association at Bovell Park on Saturday.

