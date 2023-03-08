Perfect sailing conditions and a fleet of 30 boats from across WA converged at the weekend for an outstanding state titles regatta at the Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club.
Participating in the Windrush 14 multihull class - one of WA's most popular competitive sailing classes - were the state's best Windrush yachties from Busselton, Dunsborough, Augusta, Esperance, and Geraldton.
Held over the March weekend, it was an intense three days of sailing with conditions challenging even the most experienced sailors resulting in multiple equipment failures, capsizing and on-the-edge 25 knot wind gusts.
The regatta, an annual event for the Windrush 14 Association of WA, was orchestrated by DBYC vice commodore Craig Saunders who said he was thrilled by the turnout and conditions.
"DBYC has a solid monohull background with Lasers and Pacers but the past two years have seen the club pivot slightly to this robust, exciting boat.
"Seven Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club boats fought it out on the water over the three-day regatta," he said.
Mr Saunders said hosting the event in Dunsborough was a triumph for the region and small club.
"There were a lot of very happy faces at our presentation ceremony on Sunday night, and it was outstanding to have a number of intergenerational crews competing."
The event was divided into three sub-categories including 'Cat Rig' (solo skipper and mainsail only), 'Sloop rig' (two crew, mainsail and jib), and 'Super-Sloop' (one sailor, main and jib with trapeze employed for keeping the boat balanced).
Esperance Bay Yacht Club's Paul Waters took out the top spot for the Cat Rig division, while the Sloop Rig honour went to Koombana Bay Yacht Club's father-son crew Jason and Daniel Watchorn.
Geographe Bay Yacht Club's Super-Sloop helmsman Cliff Rolf mastered the variable conditions of the six-race regatta to win in his division.
DBYC's rear commodore John Lethlean, who competed in a club-owned boat, said the regatta was the most enjoyable he had participated in.
"I am a dedicated monohull sailor," he said
"But have to concede the big winds and sheer speed of the cats left me gagging for more.
"I cannot wait for this event to come around again in 2024.
"It showed the south west off at its best," he said.
For more information on the Windrush 14 multihull's at the Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club, visit www.dbyc.org.au/home.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
