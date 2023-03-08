Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Windrush 14 multihulls converge in Dunsborough for state titles

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 8 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 state titles regatta for the Windrush 14 multihull class took place at the Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club over the March long weekend. Picture supplied.

Perfect sailing conditions and a fleet of 30 boats from across WA converged at the weekend for an outstanding state titles regatta at the Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.