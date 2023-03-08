Students from Cape Naturaliste College dusted up last month to attend their year 12 ball, walking the red carpet at Black Brewing Co.
Each student made an elegant entrance in dapper suits and elegant dresses, before being seated for a three course meal and a night of dancing.
See the photos:
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.