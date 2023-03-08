Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Cape Naturaliste students turn out for school ball

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 11:37am
Students from Cape Naturaliste College dusted up last month to attend their year 12 ball, walking the red carpet at Black Brewing Co.

