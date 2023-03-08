Copies of a new wildlife book have been handed to schools and libraries across the region to help educate children on the importance of protecting native wildlife.
Donated by South West Catchments Council to mark World Wildlife Day - which was held on March 3 - 'No Place Like Home' by Meredith Spencer tells the story of a group of threatened native animals who encounter a domestic cat.
Threatened native animals included in the book, which was illustrated by Christine Painter, include the western ringtail possum, red-tailed phascogale, owlet nightjar, brush tailed bettong and yellow footed antechinus.
The book highlights how dangerous cats are to wildlife, and showcases the importance of using cat enclosures ('catios') in the south west.
Dunsborough Primary School teacher Helena Nicholson, who is known for her environmental work, received one of the donated books and read to pre-primary students back in February.
For more information on the book, or cat enclosures, head to www.swccnrm.org.au.
