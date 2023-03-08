Do we need more psychologist services in rural & country towns?

We need to make mental healthcare education more accessible so there are more qualified psychologists to treat people in need. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Mental health is an area of increasing concern in our society as a whole. However, this issue is especially apparent in rural and country towns, where inhabitants feel, in many cases, severely isolated.



For young people living in remote areas, this is particularly true - partly because the opportunity for stable employment, as well as entertainment and social connection, is much more limited than in other more populated areas.

Additionally, as more and more young people residing in rural locations are turning to drug use, this too is having a flow-over effect on their mental health. Indeed, the correlation between drug use in country towns and decreasing mental health is significant, however, it can be difficult for impacted individuals to draw themselves out of the toxic cycle of substance abuse and declining mental well-being.



As such, it is increasingly important for these marginalised individuals to have access to quality mental healthcare services. However, sadly, there is a severe lack of qualified psychologists available and accessible to people living in rural areas, for several reasons.



To combat this, we need to make mental healthcare education more accessible than ever, to ensure that there are more qualified psychologists on hand to treat people in need. Of course, the benefits of providing these much-needed mental healthcare services in rural areas are high, as will be demonstrated throughout this article.

The hard truth: Psychologist services are severely lacking in rural and remote areas of Australia

Given the many challenges faced by individuals living in remote and marginalised areas, they sorely need access to qualified psychologists to help them through dark times.



However, unfortunately, the simple truth is that there simply are not enough qualified mental health workers located in rural towns.



This is due in part to a lack of access to educational resources and facilities which can enable aspiring psychologists to become qualified in the profession. However, if an individual living in a rural area wishes to pursue this challenging yet rewarding career path, they can choose to complete a Graduate Diploma in Psychology online.

Studying online essentially allows students to access educational course material digitally so that they do not need to commute long distances to attend on-campus or in-person lectures or tutorials. Students can instead correspond virtually with their chosen university or tertiary education facility, and study in their own time, on their terms.



Importantly, studying online enables students to access coursework material whenever they wish, and allows them to fit in completing coursework, assessments and assignments wherever and whenever best suits them. This also allows students to keep up with work, personal, and other commitments while still meeting their course requirements.

As part of a psychology degree, students will generally cover coursework units focusing on areas such as psychological disorders and illnesses, individual personality differences, neuroscience and biological basis of behaviour, and other cognitive elements.



By taking this type of course online, students of a graduate degree in psychology can ensure that they cover all of the required coursework in their own time - within the course term parameters, of course. For students also working full or part-time, this particular degree can be taken part-time. It will generally take up to 20 months to complete - unless the student requests an extension.

Why it's a problem: The rise of mental health issues in isolated country towns

Truth be told, living in rural and remote areas can be extremely isolating. This is especially true for young people residing in country towns. As well as being physically isolated, these individuals can also feel a sense of social marginalisation, and a sense of being disconnected from society as a whole.



Contributing to this, the limited amount of employment opportunities available in country areas can also lead some individuals to feel a sense of purposelessness and lack of direction. This can lead to a raft of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety in some cases.

Drug use is also a known contributor to a decline in mental health. Sadly, many isolated individuals living in remote country towns are turning to substance abuse. The increased uptake of harmful substances such as methamphetamines in country towns is having disastrous effects on the mental well-being of these marginalised individuals and even leading to serious illnesses such as Schizophrenia, for example.



These people are in desperate need of professional treatment and psychological help, however, in most cases, they are not getting the assistance they need. Of course, the shortage of mental healthcare and psychologist services available in rural areas does not help this.



As such, it is extremely important for more qualified mental healthcare professionals to make themselves amenable to rural residents, to provide them with the treatment and care they sorely need.

The benefits: How mental healthcare professionals can help people living in remote areas

There is no doubt about it, psychology works. Mental healthcare treatment provides patients with the tools they need to cope with challenging situations and pull themselves through difficult times. It enables affected individuals to enjoy a better quality of life, and to make progress in areas of life that they struggle with.



Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, or CBT, is one area of psychology that has been seen to make a significant impact on the lives of people suffering from mental illness. For CBT to be effective, the individual must be taught how to reframe their thinking and overcome negative self-talk. Of course, a psychologist must be on hand to guide their patient through this.

Importantly, as well as helping them through challenging times, psychologists can also help patients increase their self-esteem, confidence and sense of self-worth.



Additionally, having access to a qualified psychologist can increase an individual's feeling of social connection and combat the sense of marginalisation - despite being physically or geographically remote.



It also enables patients to develop better coping mechanisms for issues at hand and encourages them to refrain from turning to alcohol and substance abuse to cope instead.

Psychologists and mental healthcare services are essential for any individual struggling with a sense of purposelessness, social disconnection, or marginalisation.



As such, these services are extremely important for people living in rural and remote areas. While currently hard to access in country towns, the good news is that the increasing availability of online study courses is making these qualifications more accessible.

