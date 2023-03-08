An award winning fresh food market in Busselton is expanding after being granted additional retail space out the back of its shop.
Multi-award winning Western Growers Fresh Market was granted the additional space by the City of Busselton, meaning it will turn part of its associated warehouse into retail space.
A hub for local business and growers since opening four years ago, Western Growers Fresh will also expand its offerings to include barista coffee, fresh burgers, hand-made chips, and hot takeaway food.
Located on the corner of Bussell Bypass and Causeway Road, the market was previously restricted to just 300 square metres.
It will now be double its current size, with the expansion expected to be finished by May this year.
"It's been a long process," owner Mark Chitty said.
"We would have preferred to open with the 500 square metre space," he said.
"We felt that Busselton was expecting a large retail space in accordance with the size of the building."
"But we have it now and are excited to present a one stop grocery shop for our customers and residents this side of the river," he said.
Western Growers Fresh Market stocks goods from over 250 WA merchants and the expansion will continue to source goods from the south west first, then WA and wider Australia.
A new nature playground on the front lawn will also be included.
For more information on the expansion and offerings, visit www.westerngrowersfresh.com.au
