House of the Week | A lifestyle to envy

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Only 120m from the shores of Geographe Bay, you will be the envy of your friends and family. Take a deep breath, then enter this home. Be prepared to walk through the front door and let your breath be taken away. This property presents everything that a family would look for in the perfect home. This gorgeous property will both surprise and delight. With generous spaces, terrific separation of living areas, and fabulous indoor/outdoor connectivity, makes this a home you will fall in love with.
Recently renovated, it offers large rooms that combine seamlessly with the modern open plan kitchen, family and dining, which opens out to a huge undercover patio area. The main suite is cleverly located in the front section of the home and offers a private, tranquil space. A large modern ensuite and dressing room completes the space. The other three bedrooms are generous in size and ideally separated from the rest of the home. There's a gorgeous lounge in the front, so you are not far from the action but can still have control of the remote to watch what you would like.
Located in a lovely family friendly street, West Busselton beachside is coveted by families because of the fabulous lifestyle it affords. Stroll to Geographe Bay (120m) for the early morning summer dip, short walk east (Brew) for the early morning coffee or a short cycle west for an afternoon catchup with friends at Tonic Cafe.
