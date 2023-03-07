House of the Week | A lifestyle to envy

Recently renovated, it offers large rooms that combine seamlessly with the modern open plan kitchen, family and dining, which opens out to a huge undercover patio area. The main suite is cleverly located in the front section of the home and offers a private, tranquil space. A large modern ensuite and dressing room completes the space. The other three bedrooms are generous in size and ideally separated from the rest of the home. There's a gorgeous lounge in the front, so you are not far from the action but can still have control of the remote to watch what you would like.