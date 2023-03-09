Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
SW wildlife group FAWNA rescue more than 200 baby swans from the ocean

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:21pm, first published March 9 2023 - 11:40am
More than 200 cygnets have been rescued in the south west this summer. Picture supplied.

A south west wildlife group has had its hands full this summer, rescuing hundreds of baby swans from the ocean in Busselton and surrounding areas.

