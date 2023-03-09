A south west wildlife group has had its hands full this summer, rescuing hundreds of baby swans from the ocean in Busselton and surrounding areas.
Bone dry wetlands in the region are to blame for the cygnet's plight, causing them to walk to the beach in search of food and drink.
The cygnets are left to care for themselves after their parents abandon them to find nourishment further away, with South West not-for-profit wildlife group FAWNA rescuing more than 200 cygnets this summer.
Most of the cygnets were found in the ocean or walking along Bussell Highway, and FAWNA president Suzanne Strapp said one weekend the group collected 40 from Geographe Bay.
"The Swans give birth to their cygnets and when most are fine to fly, they leave for a new area," she said.
"But the babies that haven't learnt to fly will be abandoned because there's not enough food in the wetland and the water becomes brackish."
Ms Strapp said this year the wetlands had dried out very quickly due to sustainably hot weather coupled with fast drainage in the Busselton and Vasse waterways.
"This year we're seeing more cygnets on the ocean because it's just been quite hot.
"Temperatures have been held steady around 30 degrees with no rain," she said.
"The rainfall figures for this year have not been enough to reinvigorate the wetlands, so they're bone dry which is making it impossible for those late-laying swans."
When cygnets reach the ocean they can be seen eating seaweed and drinking the salt water.
However, before long they will become saturated with salt and die.
Ms Strapp said many people didn't recognise a cygnet in the ocean as a problem.
"I think some people get confused," she said,
"A swan can stay on the ocean because it can fly away.
"But a cygnet can't because it will drink the saltwater and get salt toxicity, and there's nothing really for it to eat."
Ms Strapp said aggressive comments had been made to FAWNA members by members of the public who didn't understand the issue.
"Our members rescue a lot of cygnets off the water and earlier this season many people got very angry because they didn't understand that they needed rescuing."
"There was some fairly aggressive comments made because people just don't know why they're in there," she said.
The not-for-profit have also collected cygnets between Gracetown and Capel, with some found even further afield in Bunbury.
Burned feet on cygnets has also been noticed due to the birds walking hot bitumen to reach the beach.
Ms Strapp said it cost $300 a day to feed the cygnets in FAWNA's care.
"At our peak this summer it was costing us $300 a day just to feed them grain, lettuces, and spinach," she said.
"We're fortunate to be supported by Woolworths and Western Growers who really help us out with trays of food.
"There's no way we could have managed it, as a not-for-profit, without their support.
"It would've cost us thousands and thousands of dollars."
Members of the public who see a cygnet on the ocean are encouraged to check the bird's wing size to determine if it is an adult or baby.
If the wings are absent, people are urged to contact FAWNA on 0438 526 660.
For more information on cygnets in the bay, visit www.fawna.com.au.
