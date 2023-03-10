The Black Dog Ride one dayer is expected to go ahead this Sunday to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.
Taking off from Busselton at 9.30am, almost 200 bikes will travel 130 kilometres to Bridgetown, stopping off in Nannup for important conversations with the public about mental health.
It marks the 13th year of the event, with its first ever ride held in the south west town in 2010.
Now up to 7000 bikes across 40 locations in Australia, and 1000 bikes within WA, get together every year for the cause.
Busselton black dog ride co-organiser John Lewin said the core aim of the ride was to open up conversations about mental health.
"The whole principle of the Black Dog ride is to address two key issues," he said.
"One of them, the core reason, is mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
"And the second thing is to raise funds to donate to mental health charities."
Mr Lewin said organisers of the event wanted to bring conversations on mental health into the public eye and reduce the associated stigma.
"It's an awareness program and we do it through an activity, which is riding motorbikes. And that's why we call it the Black Dog ride," he said.
The non-profit don't have a fundraising goal for the ride, but manage to donate $10,000 to West Busselton mental health service Lamp Incorporated every year.
"It's a lot of money over those years," Mr Lewin said.
"Our foot is on the accelerator for making people aware."
"Since the Black Dog Ride began, throughout Australia we have donated over $4 million to various charities."
"Mental health is a serious issue in our society, and whatever we can do to normalize it or make it as friendly and as easy for people the better."
Lamp Inc. area manager Jesse Malseed said the non-clinical mental health service valued its long-standing relationship with the Black Dog Ride.
"Mental health affects many different demographics.
"Mental health doesn't impact you or not impact you because on who you are," he said.
Mr Malseed said the ride was important in spreading the mental health support message to connect the service with as many people as possible.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.blackdogride.org.au.
