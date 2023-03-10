Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Events and activities going ahead in the south west this week

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:10am, first published March 10 2023 - 3:41pm
Learn how to avoid waste with a free workshop offered by A Single Leaf South West and the City of Busselton. Picture supplied.

Planning Workshops

March 21

To celebrate National Advance Care Planning Week, Busselton Hospice is holding a planning workshop. Head down from 2pm to learn more about Advance Care Planning - a process of thinking, talking, writing, and sharing what matters most to you regarding your future health care. To register your interest, call Busselton Hospice Care Inc on 9751 1642.

