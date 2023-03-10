To celebrate National Advance Care Planning Week, Busselton Hospice is holding a planning workshop. Head down from 2pm to learn more about Advance Care Planning - a process of thinking, talking, writing, and sharing what matters most to you regarding your future health care. To register your interest, call Busselton Hospice Care Inc on 9751 1642.
Join A Single Leaf South West and the City of Busselton for a free workshops funded by the Waste Authority WA. Learn how to avoid waste in the first place using locally available shops and services. Head to The People Place in Busselton from 10am. Reserve your spot online at https://bit.ly/3Fh5FfE.
Bring along household items and clothes/textiles which need a little bit of fixing for volunteer repairers to have a go at fixing them for free. They don't make any promises, but will give it their best shot. Head to The People Place in Busselton from 11.30am.
There will be a topical talk from Naturaliste U3A this Friday from 2pm at The People Place in Busselton. 'Saltwater Busselton' manager Sharon Custers will give the latest progress news on the Performing Arts and Convention Centre.
Attention business owners - two ChatGPT masterclasses will be held in Busselton later this month in conjunction with the Busselton Chamber of Commerce. Head to 21 Cammilleri Street at 8.30 am or 11am. Book your place online at www.aimasterclass com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
