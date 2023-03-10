An investigation is underway after an unknown blue substance was illegally poured into the Lower Vasse River on Thursday.
It comes after the City of Busselton reported the incident to the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation 'Pollution Watch' after receiving details of a person tipping the substance into the river below the Causeway Bridge.
A DWER spokesperson said there had been no reported impacts on wildlife or fish in the river since the incident.
"Illegal dumping of substances into our precious waterways can have serious impacts on our wildlife and ecosystems," they said.
"The department is awaiting sampling results to assess the extent of any water quality impacts."
The dumping comes during a multi-stage project to reduce nutrients in the Lower Vasse River, with Stage One of the project completed in May last year.
The project is being managed by the City of Busselton, with the aim to improve water quality in the river by removing sediment.
The DWER spokesperson said it was unlikely the dumping would impact the next scheduled stages.
"It is considered unlikely that the incident will impact on scheduled work to reduce nutrients entering the Lower Vasse River and remediation projects, including further removal of sediments planned for later this year," they said.
Stage One of sediment removal was completed in May 2022 with 630 tonnes of sediment removed over seven weeks.
Additional sediment removal for Stage Two works is planned for this season with the area upstream from Causeway Road Bridge proposed to be dredged.
Funding of $407,964 from the State Natural Resource Management's Community Stewardship Grant Program will go towards Stage Three of the project to remove sediment upstream from Strelly Street Bridge.
Anyone who witnessed the dumping or with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Pollution Watch on 1300 784 782.
