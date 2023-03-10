Motorcyclist dead after Bussell Highway collision

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car this morning on Bussell Highway outside Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.
The 69-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southwest on Bussell Highway when he collided with a Jaguar sedan turning into Joseph Drive at about 9.45am.
He died from his injuries at Busselton Hospital.
Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Squad are conducting an examination of the scene.
Witnesses are urged to report any related information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
