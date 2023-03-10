Motorcyclist dead after Bussell Highway collision

Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with Jaguar Sedan on Bussell Highway

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:43pm
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car this morning on Bussell Highway outside Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

