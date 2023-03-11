South west boaties will be able to dispose of their expired flares and EPIRBS next month as a pop-up service opens in Busselton.
Offered by the local Marine Rescue group, the authorised disposal service will operate out of the headquarters at 889 Geographe Bay Road on April 2.
Dropped off flares or EPIRBS will be safely disposed of. For more information, www.marinerescuebusselton.org.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
