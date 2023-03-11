Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pop-up flare and EBIRB disposal offered in Busselton

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:04am, first published March 11 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.

South west boaties will be able to dispose of their expired flares and EPIRBS next month as a pop-up service opens in Busselton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.