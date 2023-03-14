A new initiative is expected to help fishers make informed decisions about baiting up in hazardous conditions as Recfishwest and the Bureau of Meteorology team up for a new alert system.
The system will let fishermen know about high-risk rock fishing conditions through a two-level alert broadcast with orange for hazardous conditions and red for extremely hazardous conditions put out to the public.
From March through to June 1, and then from October 1 through to June 1 next year, the Bureau will send alerts to Recfishwest.
The alerts will include details about timing, duration and locations of the forecast dangerous swell conditions.
Recfishwest will then broadcast the alerts through its Facebook and Instagram platforms reaching a wide range of the fishing community, as well as put the alerts in its weekly fishing reports.
Rocky coastline, hazardous conditions and poor decision-making plays a prevalent role in fishing fatalities in WA with the initiative developed with input from south coast fishing experts.
Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland said anyone could be caught out while fishing.
"Fishing from rock platforms in big swells comes with inherent risk and inexperienced fishers should keep the sand between their toes and fish from the beach" he said.
"Even experienced rock fishers can get caught out if they are unaware of big swells."
"We want everyone to come home safe from a day's fishing and it's really important to be aware of the conditions before deciding whether to go out and fish. "These alerts will help fishers make better informed decisions."
"It's great to be working with the Bureau of Meteorology in this way to provide what has already proven to be a valuable service when trialed last year," Dr Rowland said.
The initiative is part of the Statewide safe fishing program, funded through the Recreational Fishing Initiatives Fund.
The alert initiative follows on from a pilot project run by Recfishwest in partnership with the Bureau last autumn which achieved a big reach on social media - an average of 30,000 fishermen per post. It also generated a lot of positive feedback from the fishing community.
Bureau of Meteorology WA manager James Ashley said he was pleased to team up with Recfishwest on the initiative that had the potential to save many WA lives.
"We appreciate fishing is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of West Australians every year and we want to do what we can to ensure they can enjoy it safely."
