A specialised sporting program in Busselton is making a return this month, with the first session set to go ahead this Friday.
'Eagles Walking Footy' is a seven-week program, taking place at Signal Park for older members of the community to come together for low-intensity mixed football games.
West Coast Eagles South West Community Coordinator Josh Cassidy will run the program every Friday at 7.30am - with more than 20 participants already signed up.
"West Coast value the older people within the community and facilitating Eagles Walking Footy is one way of giving back to members and footy lovers in general," Mr Cassidy said.
"We are also pleased to announce that our South West Walking Footy participants will have the opportunity to play a game against the Perth Eagles Walking Footy players before an Eagles AFL game this season," he said.
Both men and women are encouraged to join the free program. Register online at www.bit.ly/3gkTTa.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
