A new electronic system to monitor controlled drugs will help doctors and pharmacists to combat doctor shopping for scripts in Western Australia.
ScriptCheckWA is expected to launch at the end of this month, facilitating "seamless" communication between doctors and pharmacies.
It will give approved users access to data on controlled drugs at all times of the day and night.
WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the platform would allow doctors and pharmacists to instantly detect 'doctor shopping'.
It means they can intervene where people are accessing excessive amounts of these medicines," Ms Sanderson said.
"Early users of the system say it has vastly improved the way they can support their patients and manage any risks in relation to these medications," she said.
Drugs reported in ScriptCheckWA include controlled drugs like opioids for severe pain treatment, stimulants for treatment of ADHD, cannabis based products, and other controlled drugs for pain and anxiety.
In January and February this year, the system underwent testing with a select group of WA doctors.
It is set to launch on March 28 and will be monitored by The Department of Health.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
