New ScriptCheckWA 'gamechanger' for doctors and pharmacists

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:59am
ScriptCheckWA will give approved users access to data on controlled drugs at all times of the day and night. Picture supplied.

A new electronic system to monitor controlled drugs will help doctors and pharmacists to combat doctor shopping for scripts in Western Australia.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

