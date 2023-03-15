More than 40 landmarks across Perth and regional WA will turn purple next Sunday to raise awareness for epilepsy.
Going ahead during Epilepsy WA's Purple Month, 'Purple Lights 4 Epilepsy WA' will see landmarks in Mandurah, Bunbury, and Busselton light up for the chronic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 25 Australians.
In the south west of WA, Bunbury's port, Koombana Bay Footbridge and Koombana Bay Foreshore will join the cause, as well as the City of Busselton building.
In Peel, Mandurah bridge will join the endeavour.
Epilepsy WA chief executive Emma Buitendag said the annual Purple Lights event provided a comforting and colourful night out for WA families and individuals affected by epilepsy.
"World Health Organization says that epilepsy is one of the most stigmatized of all conditions," Ms Buitendag said.
"There is still a lot of misunderstanding around it.
"It's a condition with impacts that are often invisible, and that means that the community don't understand that somebody living with epilepsy may be profoundly impacted, even if they're not having seizures," she said.
Ms Buitendag said in WA more than 27,000 people were living with the condition.
"The impacts of epilepsy can be wide reaching and a diagnosis of epilepsy can affect the whole family," she said.
A variety of bridges and buildings in the City and wider state will join the regional landmarks for the event, including Elizabeth Quay, Fremantle Prison, Albany port, and the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Subiaco.
Epilepsy WA is a charity working to reduce the risks, injuries and stigma around the condition.
This year's colourful event also celebrates the charity's Diamond Jubilee - marking six decades of support West Australians living with the condition.
For the full list of purple buildings and other events during Purple Month, go to www.epilepsywa.asn.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.