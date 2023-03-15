A yallingup indie surf-rock band has lit up the south west this summer, rounding out the season with the release of a new single.
Formed seven years ago in the small south west town, Kiki and Co's following could be significantly increased this year following the release of surfy love ballad 'I need you'.
Co-written in Melbourne by the band's lead singer Kiki Craig and Redmoon Music producer Jan Skubiszewski, the single reflects modern day relationships and a lack of vulnerability.
"It's about opening up and saying that I actually do need you to tell me you love me," Kiki said.
"It's asking for strength and vulnerability, and admitting that I actually want to be loved."
The six-piece band, with its members scattered all over the south west, includes keyboard and vocalist Elle Hocking, guitarist and vocalist Cam McSweeney, lead guitarist Nick Gomersall, drummist Bruce McGreggor, and bassist David Kent.
Kiki said the sound of the band was largely influenced by Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen, with a mix of indie and surf rock sounds.
"As a band, I feel like we're very indie," she said.
"You can kind of feel that ocean guitaring and chords coming through our music."
"It's quite nice that we have that mix - it's soulful, but also indie rock."
All six musicians were friends prior to starting the band, with its numbers slowly increasing over its seven year life-span.
Kiki and co perform throughout the south west frequently, with their last gig for the summer season at Hally's Bar in Busselton.
"We've got quite a bit of a south west following now," Kiki said.
"It's great to see the same faces rock up each week over and over again."
"When we performed at Hally's, I hadn't been there before.
"It was absolutely packed with such a good vibe and stage. We can't wait to play there again," she said.
The band's usual jaunts include The River in Margaret River and the new Cowaramup Taphouse.
"We just feel so much support down south. Everyone's just so happy to be there," Kiki said.
A second single written in the same week as 'I need you' is set to be released in the next few months
Created as a love note to Broome and the Kimberley, 'Divine Timing' is based on the time Kiki spent living there.
"'Divine Timing' is very different to 'I need you'," she said.
"It's more about strength, resilience and survival. It's a little bit witchy and echoey."
"It really is a mixture of joy, pain, and surviving - all drawn from my time living there."
'Divine Timing' was also created in the week Kiki spent in Melbourne with producer Jan Skubiszewski.
"You never know what is going to happen when you go to co write music with someone," Kiki said.
"But we clicked straight away, and we wrote the two songs together in a week.
"We gelled immediately, which was awesome."
When the band plays together, Kiki said it gave her a similar feeling to working with Jan, describing it as "euphoric" and "freeing" to release her feelings through music.
"I love writing songs," she said.
"When we've written a new song, and it all comes together, it's euphoric and such a freedom."
"To be playing something we've created live, and seeing people respond to it - it's an unexplainable feeling."
The band record all their music live in Yallingup with Sean Lillico.
As for what's next for Kiki and Co, gigging in Exmouth is on the cards with their next south west performance uncertain.
To book Kiki and Co for a live performance, contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kikiandcomusic?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Listen to Kiki's new single 'I Need You' and the band on spotify now at https://spoti.fi/3TiPjss
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
