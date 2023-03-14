House of the Week | Great golf course frontage

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Sitting beautifully on an 828 square-metre block, the property overlooks the third green of the Dunsborough Lakes Golf Course.
Gavin Howlett of Acton | Belle Property South West said that you can enjoy the afternoon sun while taking in the incredible view.
"The outlook is fantastic and the great thing about the orientation is that it faces due north, so you get all the winter sun on the windows at the back of the property," he said.
From your elevated view, you can enjoy the tranquil, evergreen views all year round.
At the front of the home are incredible palm trees, making the front faade of the home an astounding statement. Features of the property include three bedrooms downstairs, with the main living, dining and a very stylish curved kitchen upstairs. The living area boasts a spectacular view of the golf green, set against a breathtaking window. The main bedroom also sits on the second storey and features a modern ensuite and extra large built-in robes.
The large balcony off the living area is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining and a great space to relax.
Enjoy this beautiful home and lifestyle just moments from the beach and Dunsborough's town centre. It's located in the heart of the South West region with wineries, restaurants and breweries for you to indulge in.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
