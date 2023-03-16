Busselton's longest living choir has marked a significant milestone, 70 years in the south west community.
From its origins in 1953 until today, Busselton Choral Society has been singing tunes to locals and visitors - gaining a huge repertoire of sheet music in the process.
But it's not all been smooth sailing in recent years, as the elected committee push to explore new opportunities to help the group appeal to a younger demographic.
Busselton Choral Society is a mixed voice choir for men and women, and president Steve Lumsdaine said, to him, the 70 year milestone was a hindrance rather than a celebration.
"Our 70 year anniversary is not really an advantage to us," Mr Lumsdaine said.
"It makes people regard us as old fashioned, out of date, irrelevant, and a demographic that most people don't want to join."
Mr Lumsdaine said since he joined the Society in 2019, and was later elected president, he had been looking at new singing opportunities to help boost numbers in the group.
"We now have 23 members, and only five of them are male," he said.
"We don't have enough men to form a full bass or tenor section at the moment, so we've really been trying to find more deep voices to join the choir."
One of the opportunities Mr Lumsdaine has been pushing for the group - that was incorporated in 2021 - was to become a 'Pub Choir' .
A 'Pub Choir' is an event where people pay to come to a pub-like venue, learn a song, sing it and then go home.
"We wanted to explore new choral singing opportunities like this," Mr Lumsdaine said.
"However, there was a strong conservative element in the group that wanted to retain things as they were."
"We had to get a 75 per cent majority to change the name and start doing this, but we didn't get that so we weren't able to."
Mr Lumsdaine said opposition to change was due to group members being proud of their history.
"The group is extremely proud of the tradition of performing in the community, for the community, and putting on concerts," he said.
"But as people move away or die, we do need to replace them and to do that we have to appeal to a younger generation."
"I see the group becoming community singers, rather than a choral society. That is my goal at the moment."
The Society - who sing in a four-part harmony - still boast a founding member who joined the group back in its heyday at just 17-years-old.
Now 87, Sylvia O'Neill rehearses with the group every week and said when the group began, it was the first of its kind to come to town.
"I was lucky that a singing coach, Kelvin Abbott, moved to Busselton from Victoria and gave me the opportunity to take lessons," she said.
"Shortly after he moved here, he started the Choral Society and it was very exciting to have something like that down here."
"It's a great time to get together, and also to perform on a larger level twice a year," she said.
No musical experience is required to join the Society, and Mr Lumsdaine said teaching was providing within the weekly sessions.
"Fundamentally our members come down because they like to sing," he said.
"But there are also great friendships that form and the opportunity to get involved with social activities."
The group implemented a new conductor this year - jazz singer, conductor, musician, and teacher Melissa Tuoma.
"She's quite magnificent and amazing with her skills. We want to find more opportunities to show off her work," Mr Lumsdaine said.
The Busselton Choral Society meet every Thursday from 7.15pm at the Busselton RSL.
The Society also hope to perform at the upcoming Songfest in Busselton this June.
For more information or to join the group, email Steve at stevelumsdaine@mac.com.
