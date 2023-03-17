An investigation is underway after a male abseiling instructor fell to his death yesterday while conducting a school excursion at Brides Cave in Boranup.
Margaret River Police were called to the popular abseiling site at about 3.20pm to assist with the medical evacuation of the 53-year-old man.
The man was taking an abseiling excursion with a group of students and teachers from a Perth secondary school when the incident took place.
A number of students and teachers had already abseiled down to the bottom of the cave when the instructor fell.
First aid was provided to the man until an RAC Rescue helicopter paramedic was lowered into the cave to provide further care.
The man died at the scene after becoming unresponsive.
WorkSafe have been advised of the incident, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
