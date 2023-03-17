Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Boranup abseiling instructor dead after Brides Cave fall

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of students and teachers had already abseiled down to the bottom of the cave area when the instructor fell. Picture supplied.

An investigation is underway after a male abseiling instructor fell to his death yesterday while conducting a school excursion at Brides Cave in Boranup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.