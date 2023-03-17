Calm bays, incredible cave systems, and native bushland have all contributed to one WA location being listed in Australia's Top 10 best towns.
Dunsborough took out eighth place in the list, constructed by leading tourism provider Wotif, for being a destination perfect for all kinds of explorers.
It joined towns across the country in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, and Victoria - with Albury NSW taking the 2023 top spot.
City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said he was delighted to have Dunsborough's popularity affirmed.
"It was surprising to see we were the only WA town nominated," he said.
"Kudos to the Dunsborough community, businesses and local tourism industry who have worked hard to provide visitors with affordable, quality accommodation that assures their return to our beautiful region."
The awards come as 46 per cent of Aussies plan to travel in April to take advantage of the public and school holidays - with three-day stays proven to be the new sweet spot for domestic holidays.
Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said research showed Aussies were committed travelling locally this year.
"While cost considerations are top of mind for everyone this year, it's clear travellers are not deterred and instead are prioritising accessible, experience-rich getaways," Mr Finch said.
"We know 29 per cent of Aussies are open to travelling to new destinations this year to keep costs down.
"We hope by spotlighting these deserving destinations ... the awards inspire Aussies to explore and connect with regional destinations beyond the typical tried and tested," he said.
To read more and see the latest travel deals from this year's winning destinations, head to www.wotif.com/aussieawards.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.