Dunsborough eighth in Wotif's Aussie Town of the Year Awards

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:06pm
Dunsborough took out eighth place in the list, constructed by leading tourism provider Wotif. Photo: Tourism Australia | Scott Slawinski

Calm bays, incredible cave systems, and native bushland have all contributed to one WA location being listed in Australia's Top 10 best towns.

Local News

