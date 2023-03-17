Ten members of the Busselton Squash Club competed at the annual Esperance Open over the March long weekend.
More than 170 people entered the competition, with 300 matches played at the eight-court facility.
Tenacity and grit were evident with a number of the club's matches against some of WA's best players - with a few Busselton players securing wins.
Three Male players competed in the Men's Division One draw with Oliver Godson placing in the final six of an extremely difficult draw.
After an upset win in the opening round of the event, Jane Hunt finished 4th overall in the Women's Division One with an outstanding showing across the weekend.
Local "Coffee Van Man" Bernie Stokes was able to claim 3rd in the Men's Masters over 60s division.
Members of Busselton Squash Club are now looking ahead to the upcoming South West Open which will be hosted by the Bunbury Squash Club.
The Open is set to showcase more than 150 entries and more than 250 matches at the South West Sports Centre six-court facility.
Members of the Busselton Squash Club have seen major growth over the past six years, leasing two squash courts from the Sebel Resort for exclusive member access across a limited 16 hour week.
As the City of Busselton review the Sports and Recreation Facilities Strategy, the club hope to resolve their displacement to engage with the broader community.
For more information or to join the club, find Busselton Squash Club on Facebook or call 0420 947 425.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.