"It's like someone has chucked me in a washing machine and forgot to get me out."
Those are the words of WA mother Kate Grainger after she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at 36 weeks pregnant.
It's not the tale of euphoria most new mothers experience as she told the Mail of her time being wheeled from the maternity ward to the chemo ward on the day she gave birth to her son.
Just over a month ago, the Pilbara family of four made the exciting journey to Busselton to welcome their new baby boy.
But within days, on February 23, Kate was dealt the devastating news that will now see them remain in the south west for at least a year.
"We had just come down from the Pilbara to have the baby," the 31-year-old teacher said.
"At an appointment on February 16, I mentioned to my obstetrician that my colostrum was really red and she referred me for an ultrasound.
"Because I was 36 weeks pregnant, they took me straight in."
"The sonographer found a lump and I just knew something was wrong," Kate said.
Within the next week, the young mother - who had no family history of cancer - had a fine needle biopsy conducted on the lymph node in her breast as well as four core needle biopsies.
She then waited in limbo to find out what she was up against as she moved even closer to meeting her new son.
"A few days later the breast specialist team said I had a highly aggressive cancer, and that it was triple negative which meant it was going to be really difficult to treat."
"I was absolutely numb. It felt like I just been handed a death sentence," Kate said.
"I was so worried about the baby in my belly. It was just awful. I think it's everyone's worst nightmare."
After receiving the earth-shattering news, Kate and her carpenter husband Joel walked out of the appointment to have their obstetrician call to say their baby would be born by caesarean the next day.
Kate gave birth to Heath Grainger on February 25 at St John of God Hospital in Bunbury - her third child after four-year-old Leo and two-year-old Iris.
"It was the most gentle and perfect birth," Kate said.
"But what was really hard, was that I was being wheeled from the maternity ward, to the cancer ward.
"I went from the highest of highs having this beautiful new baby, and then I was being shown where I would be starting chemo in the next couple of days."
Kate started chemotherapy on March 5 with her husband - who grew up in Busselton - by her side.
"Starting chemo actually really helped me mentally, because now it feels like I'm actually able to do something about it," she said.
But the hits kept coming for Kate as she began her cancer fight.
"When Heath was born, I had to take medication to stop my milk coming in because it would have made it harder to see the cancer in my scans," she said.
"Once the milk stopped coming in, it was really difficult because I breastfed my other children."
Last week she was handed a "confronting" blow when she had to shave her head during treatment.
"I have donated my hair many times before and I never thought of it as a big deal," she said.
"But when I shaved my hair this time, it was soul crushing.
"It absolutely destroyed me."
The family spent five-weeks in an airbnb during the birth, and have recently secured a short-term rental while they complete the treatment.
"Once its gone or reduced, we will try and go home.
"We just want to get on with our lives, but we're only at the start of the marathon right now," she said.
Kate said she was extremely lucky to have "the best husband" by her side.
"I really need to like make it known how perfect my husband is," she said.
"Everyone thinks they have the best husband. But they don't, I do."
"We are just such a team."
Kate has no history of cancer in her family and said she never thought she would be impacted by it.
She urged women both young and old to get their breasts checked and to be persistent if something didn't seem right.
"It sounds ridiculous, but I'm an educated woman with a master's degree and I didn't think that I could have breast cancer.
"It didn't even enter my mind. I never thought it would be me."
"I would hate for anyone to be in this position that I'm in right now. No matter your age or situation, go and get checked."
Kate and Joel's nearest support system is 1400 kilometres away in Newman, making their difficult time even more isolating.
However through social media, the Busselton-Dunsborough community have rallied behind the family offering food and other support services wherever they can.
"In the Pilbara, we have hundreds of people who would do anything for us in the middle of the night."
"Being away from that has been hard but down here we've had so many wonderful people do such kind things for us.," she said.
"Everywhere we turn, we're just sprinkled with kindness, and we're just so grateful for it."
Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me link, to donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/the-graingers
