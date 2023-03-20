A call out for new committee members to oversee Busselton's most iconic swim is underway, seeking enthusiastic locals to join the team of twenty.
Busselton Allsports Inc plans and manages the Busselton Jetty Swim each year, with each member of its committee integral to the delivery of the homegrown open water event.
Leading the professional and close-knit committee is president Kat Rafferty who said she was proud to be part of the swim's continuing success.
"As the event transforms and grows it is timely that we secure additional committee members with skill sets that will complement those of our current team," she said.
"We are seeking people who will bring fresh ideas and share the workload to ensure the event's continued reputation as being one of the most popular open water swims in Western Australia".
Planning has already started for the 2024 event.
Anyone interested in joining the committee should head to the next meeting on March 30 at 7pm.
For more information, email secretary@busseltonjettyswim.org.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
