Geocatch hosts Heavenly Hectares with Chris Ferreira in Busselton

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 11:04am
Kate Svalbe, John Plant, r ural property expert Chris Ferreira, and Geocatch's Lisa Massey. Picture supplied.

More than 50 rural and semi-rural landholders have turned out for a workshop on sustainable property management in Busselton.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

