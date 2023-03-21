More than 50 rural and semi-rural landholders have turned out for a workshop on sustainable property management in Busselton.
Rural property expert and author Chris Ferreira presented the 'Heavenly Hectares' workshop, providing case studies and practical solutions to challenges faced by many small property owners in the south west.
Hosted by local catchment group GeoCatch and the City of Busselton, key issues underlined in the workshop included farming on sandy soils, setting up drought-tolerant properties, pasture management, and weed control.
Mr Ferriera explained to participants how 'woody' weeds could be managed to ensure they would not outcompete native species in the local bushland.
"Weeds like the Sydney golden wattle are often chosen as landscaping or screening plants but their seeds are easily spread into neighbouring bushland, where they can have devastating impacts," he said.
"The message is, if you have weed species, deal with them now and be careful not to introduce any more."
Heavenly Hectares workshops are designed to support small rural landholders and hobby farmers by providing information to manage their properties in a sustainable way.
Since 1993 over 18,000 West Australian small landholders have attended the workshops.
City of Busselton environment officer Will Oldfield said the workshop highlighted to attendees that they didn't need to use herbicide as a "quick fix".
"There are many alternative methods to control weeds depending on the conditions, the weed species and the crop or pasture you want to grow," he said.
Carbanup River property owner Bethany Williams said the talk empowered to make a sustainable difference on her property.
"I can't wait to start using a different approach to herbicides," she said.
For more information on the workshop, visit www.geocatch.asn.au.
