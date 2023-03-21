Volley comp fierce at beach

Spectators at the jetty foreshore were treated to top class beach volleyball on the March long weekend when Busselton hosted round 7 of the 'Alcohol Think Again' State Beach Volleyball Series.
Local players featured in 14 of the 45 teams, demonstrating the growing strength of Busselton's beach volleyball development program.
A sizeable crowd watched former local, now Perth-based player Gabriel Abbott compete with partner Daniel Piggott to take on Jed Walker and Ky Landers in a riveting men's elite final.
Abbott and Piggott suffered their first defeat of the summer season going down 17-21 and 23-25. Both grand final teams will now test their prowess against top teams on the NSW and Queensland circuit.
Busselton's Brett Lewington and Kaleb Boyle placed third in the men's elite competition - an excellent result considering the high calibre competition. The women's elite winners Kyla Sanchez and Oba Shihoko overcame Jasmine Serra and Tessa Browne in the final, finishing at 21-19 and 21-18.
