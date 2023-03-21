Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Volley comp fierce at beach

Updated March 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:32am
Both grand final teams will now compete on the NSW and Queensland circuit.

Spectators at the jetty foreshore were treated to top class beach volleyball on the March long weekend when Busselton hosted round 7 of the 'Alcohol Think Again' State Beach Volleyball Series.

