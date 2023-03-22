What are the best methods to prevent pest infestations in your home?

Let's take a look at some of the best methods to prevent pest infestations in your home in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Pest control is a significant concern for homeowners in Australia. Due to our geographic location and forever changing weather, we see various species of pests and nuisance animals all year round.

As a homeowner, you want to protect your family, pets' or tenants' health as well protect your property value. Pest infestations not only have the potential to compromise those, but it can also take a toll on your general quality of life.

Preventative pest control

As the old saying goes, "prevention is better than a cure" this is true both for health and for pest control. Once insect colonies establish themselves in your home or the property around your home, eradication becomes much more challenging.

Pests tend to find hard-to-reach places or burrow deep into the substructure of your home when establishing colonies or nests. This makes the process of finding the source of the infestation more time-consuming and the eradication process much more involved - increasing costs and causing potential damage to your property.

Preventative pest control, on the other hand, is minimally disruptive, extremely effective and only necessary four or five times a year.

Pest proof your home

The best way of preventing a pest infestation in your home is a combination of routine preventative pest control and "pest proofing" your home.

The most obvious solution is to use screens, also known as fly screens, on your windows or doors. This will physically help to keep the creepy crawlies and flying pests out.

Inspect your property for any exposed crevices, cracks or openings that may serve as an entry point for pests into your home. This is easily fixed with material-specific putties and a small putty knife.

The last part of pest-proofing your home is keeping food or other ingredients that may attract insects and rodents inside containers and off of your counters. Remember that most of the time, when we see pests, they are looking for food; don't make it easy for them!

Sight unseen doesn't mean non-existent

Sometimes, you might not see pests until it's too late. This is especially true during the cooler months of the year, as both insects and rodents will seek warm, secure nooks and crannies around your home and property.



To compound this problem, most insects and rodents aren't as active as they are during warmer weather, so by the time you see them scurrying around your home, it might already be too late.

Supercharge your measures

Although the pest control measures, we mentioned above can help, they might be all for naught if you don't contract a professional pest control company to take preventative action at least once every three months.