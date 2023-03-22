Up to six Royal Australian Air Force fighter aircrafts will be operating out of Busselton Margaret River Airport from Monday.
As part of an introductory fighter course, the Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter aircrafts from the 79th squadron will be flying in the area until April 5.
Run by the RAAF Base Pearce in WA, the pilots will use the airport for formation take-off and landing.
A spokesperson for from the RAAF Base said the introductory fighter course runs for 16 weeks.
"Domestic deployments and training at alternative airfields are an essential part of fast jet aircraft training to develop a pilot's ability to operate from different locations," the spokesperson said.
"Due to their unique role, the ability of fighter pilots to take-off and land in-formation is regarded as a core skill."
The aircrafts will not be flown from Busselton Margaret River airport on the weekends.
For more information on aircraft noise and flying activities, go to www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise
More informayion about the Hawk 127 lead-in fighter can be found at https://www.airforce.gov.au/technology/aircraft/aviation-training/hawk-127
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
