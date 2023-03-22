A three-year-old south west accommodation provider has added to its pool room once again after taking out silver at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards.
Snatching up second place in the self-contained accommodation category, Busselton's Tree Chalets latest achievement comes off the back of a gold medal at the 2021 awards.
After just three years in the tourism market, it's a huge achievement for owners Fran and Andrew Robinson who said they were "elated" to have their hard work acknowledged once again.
"The Busselton and Margaret River regions are world-class destinations and we are proud to showcase our accommodation and the wonderful products and experiences these regions have to offer," she said.
The silver medal also follows a gold medal for self-contained accommodation at the 2022 WA Tourism Awards.
But its not just Australians that love the luxury offering, with Tree Chalets making its popularity known abroad to welcome international guests from Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
"International guests want to experience firsthand what it feels like to stay amongst nature. They want to learn about our food and wine and our native animals," Fran said.
"For an international guest to have an outdoor bath under the night sky and see a kangaroo hopping by is an unforgettable moment for them."
The 360-degree chalets - that are a short 15-minute drive from Busselton - have also proved popular for marriage proposals with 15 people dropping the knee since 2019.
But providing luxury accommodation is not all Tree Chalets is known for, with their sustainable tourism experience a drawcard for people looking to stay off the grid.
"We pride ourselves that guests can make a smaller footprint on the earth when they stay with us," Fran said.
"Our trees also consume 26 tonnes of CO2 per year and they are key to offsetting our carbon footprint."
A 15KW solar battery system and harvested rainwater supply the chalets with power and water, and in an innovative move, each chalet has its own Tesla charge point.
The luxury tourism offering has been a long-time coming, 15-years after Fran and Andrew planted 6000 Rosegum trees with their family to start a tree farm.
The trees now tower 25 metres high, making the chalet experience so unique.
"As the trees grew and the sea of white trunks evolved, the idea that the vista was quite breathtaking and unique began to take form," Fran said.
"We then started on the design process of creating accommodation that focused on the view outside and balanced luxury with sustainability. And the concept of Tree Chalets grew from there."
The 2022 QANTAS Australian Tourism Awards were held on March 17 in Sydney.
To view the full list of winners, visit www.bit.ly/3JYMxWz.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
