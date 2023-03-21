House of the Week | Designed to entertain

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With touches of indulgence across the property, this lovely home is definitely worth the inspection.
Jill Turton from Stocker Preston Busselton said the design of the home is really focused on being effective.
"From the flow of the home and the size of the rooms, the height of the ceilings and the utility of the storage, makes this a really effective space for a family, for entertaining, or for anyone who likes their space."
The property was built in 2018, and has neutral colours throughout, coupled with natural light which creates a sense of calm. There's an open plan living area, modern kitchen, generously sized bedrooms, theatre room, separate home office or fourth bedroom.
"The kitchen is to die for - you've got the extra storage and all the cupboards behind," Jill said.
"The outdoor entertaining area is also fabulous as it can be used as a separate living area in summer or winter, with blinds that can be fixed down or up."
There is plenty of storage, ducted air conditioning throughout, solar hot water system and rear access through the double garage. Sitting on just over 1000sqm of land this well designed home presents beautifully both inside and out.
Situated in the thriving community of Cowaramup, there's nature on your doorstep and easy access to Bussell Highway.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.