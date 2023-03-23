Eight local swimmers are set to fly to the Gold Coast next month to take on the country's best in the Australian Age Championships.
It is the biggest team Busselton has produced in recent years, with two more local swimmers qualifying for the competition just this week.
13-year-old Brooklyn Rayne will take on six races across backstroke, butterfly and freestyle.
Her twin sister Madison Rayne will race in the 50 and 100m breaststroke, while 15-year-old Violet Reynolds returns to the competition to race in the 50, 100 and 200m backstroke events.
After being a finalist in the 50 and 100m breastroke in 2022, 16-year-old Scarlett Riddle will also return to the competition.
Six of the swimmers are first time qualifiers with Lucy Byrne (13) racing in 50m freestyle, Ruby Eastaugh (14) racing the 50 and 100m breaststroke, Madison Stephens (15) in the 50, 100m breaststroke, and 200m backstroke, while Lily O'Meara (16) contests the 50m butterfly.
Busselton is one of four South West Clubs with national qualifiers alongside Peel Aquatic with eight swimmers, Mandurah with five swimmers and Bunbury with four swimmers.
BSC president Anna-Lise Murch said the team highlighted a small regional club could produce national level athletes with appropriate coaching and support.
"Most of these swimmers started their journey with Busselton Swimming Club coming through our junior pathway squads, working their way into our Performance Squad,"
It is the second time this year Busselton Swimming Club has produced National qualifiers, with four swimmers racing at the National Open Water Championships held in Busselton in January this year.
Coach Andrew Sexton was quietly optimistic about his athletes' potential.
"We have had some fantastic results already this year with many of our senior and junior athletes representing the club at States and at Open Water Nationals," he said.
We have a tight group of dedicated athletes who deserve to reap the rewards of their year-round training, come rain or shine.- Busselton Swimming Club coach Andrew Sexton
"As long as they realise that representing Busselton at a National Championship is a privilege and an honour, I know they will give their best and come back with fantastic results."
The Australian Age Championships will go ahead on April 7 at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.
For more information, www.bit.ly/3nc2e3D.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
