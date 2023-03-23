Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton Swimming Club team to compete at Gold Coast Australian Age Championships

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 25 2023 - 1:46pm, first published March 23 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madison Rayne, Lucy Byrne, Scarlett Riddle, coach Andrew Sexton, Madison Stephens, Violet Reynolds, Ruby Eastaugh, Lily O'Meara, and Brooklyn Rayne. Picture supplied.

Eight local swimmers are set to fly to the Gold Coast next month to take on the country's best in the Australian Age Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.