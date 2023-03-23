Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Dementia Support Australia launch staying-at-home program in Busselton

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:58pm, first published March 23 2023 - 1:49pm
The new 'staying-at-home' program is a three-day/ two night residential initiative. Picture from files.

Busselton will be the only West Australian location to welcome a new program for people with Dementia next month - aimed to help those suffering from the impaired ability stay in their home.

