Busselton will be the only West Australian location to welcome a new program for people with Dementia next month - aimed to help those suffering from the impaired ability stay in their home.
Funded by the Australian Government, the 'staying at home' program is a free carer wellbeing and respite program designed to empower and upskill Dementia carers.
It is a three-day/ two night residential initiative taking place across the country.
Staying at Home project leader Tom Gauci said the program would enable people with dementia and their carers to continue living together for longer.
"Everyone wants to continue living at home," Mr Gauci said.
"It's our place of comfort, familiarity and security."
He said without effective methods for coping and caring, home living could be stressful for all parties involved.
"That doesn't need to be the case," Mr Gauci said.
Designed as an overnight retreat, carers and people living with dementia will come together in a 'supportive peer environment'.
With a strong focus on wellbeing and self-care, carers will be equipped to face the challenges of supporting a person living with dementia.
The person living with dementia will be offered an introduction to respite and receive individual support to continue meaningful and enjoyable activities for longer like gardening, arts, and community excursions.
"We are seeing that it is very powerful for carers to come together, learn from each other and build a community of support," Mr Gauci said.
"At the same time, our guests living with dementia have embraced the chance to talk openly about their diagnosis and connect with people sharing experiences."
Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians, with an estimated 401,300 people across the country living with condition.
Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to more than 800,000 by 2058.
The "innovative" program is free to participants, with spaces in Busselton open from April 18 to 20.
Information on eligibility can be found online at www.dementia.com.au/dsa-staying-at-home.
